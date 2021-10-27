Momma Pearl has been minding her business, drinking water and taking the greatest care of herself and baby Lewatle lately

From girls trips with her bestie to lavish birthday parties and stepping into the dating scene again, the celeb stays making headlines

Pearl shared her new hairstyle on social media and if the category was African royaly, sis would score all 10's across the board

Pearl Modiadie recently announced that was she ready to enter the dating scene again. The media personality made sure that she would be stepping in with a bang. Lewatle's mommy is surely rocking her new look.

Pearl Modiadie is going through some changes. Sunday World reported that the tv presenter was ready to give mjolo another try. Pearl walked away from an engagement with her baby daddy last year after things didn't work out. As Lewatle's mom prepares to re-enter the 'it will end in tears' teritory, she has been making sure that she is on her A-game.

What better for a lady to symbolise she is open to trying new things than to change her hairstyle?

Pearl took to Instagram to debut her latest hairstyle and it's giving Wakandan royalty. The celeb seemed absolutely excited to show her followers the new look. She also mentioned that her little boy is obsessed with the the details in the do.

Followers hopped in the comment section to let her know that she really is the girl she thinks she is.

@kgomotso_christopher wrote:

"Oh my!!!!! This is my absolutely gorgeous Mkhaya. Love love the look❤️❤️❤️❤️. Omotle MmaLewatle"

@knaomin added:

"Looooove this hair…"

Fewllow celeb mommy @simzngema commented:

"They don’t want us to have nice things those ones, you look beautiful "

"Mjolofontein": Pearl Modiadie announces she is back in the dating game

Briefly News reported Pearl Modiadie has revealed that she's back in the dating game. The had been off the market for sometime because she was busy with her rich baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer. After their split, she focused on raising her baby boy Lewatle.

The media personality took to social media recently to share that she has entered "Mjolofontein" again. Lewatle's mom is ready to mingle and looking for a new man in her life.

Pearl Modiadie wrote on Twitter:

"As I enter Mjolofontein."

Some of her fans took to her timeline on the micro-blogging app to wish her good luck because Mjolo is more like a pandemic in Mzansi these days. Checkout some of their comments below:

@Bekzardegeneral wrote:

"LOL, gud luck."

@ds_sihle commented:

"Good luck."

According to ZAlebs, Pearl and Nathaniel called it quits last year after welcoming their baby together.

