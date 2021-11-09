Boity Thulo is in a really good space right now and she is serving all the saucy on her social media timeline

Taking to social media to share some snaps from a recent adventure, Boity let her people know that she is really happy

Boity’s peeps can see the glow and let her know in the comment section of her post that this is the look for her

Boity Thulo is one firecracker that the people of Mzansi just cannot get enough of. Oozing independence and sass on a constant basis, Boity’s posts are always well received.

Taking to social media with some saucy snaps, Boity showed off her adventurous side while quad biking through the wilderness. Just call her G.I Jane lol.

Claiming the bliss that she is currently experiencing, Boity captioned her post with: “Happiness looks good on me. ”

Boity posted:

Boity’s people were there for the heat she was serving and they were ready to be sizzled. Taking to the comment section, peeps let Boity know that she deserves this happiness and that they agree, it looks fab on her.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@kgomotso_christopher said:

“It sure does, gorgeous one ❤️❤️”

@nqobilekhwezi said:

“It does baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@mbalimkh_ said:

“Beautiful as always ”

@tervin_7 said:

“❤️❤️❤️ you so perfect I see no mistakes ”

Slay Gurl: Boity looking hot in her Balenciaga shoes estimated at R9k

Boity Thulo is most certainly living her best life. The media personality has had a rough few months but always manages to keep her social media on point. Boity just proves that there is nothing that will keep her from looking fine, reported Briefly News.

Last month, The South African reported that Boity had come up with a settlement plan for the damage Bujy caused to her face. In addition to the large settlement bill Boity was demanding, she threw on R200k for plastic surgery to fix the injury done to her face.

Even as the drama continues, Boity stays vibing and thriving. The reality star recently shared a snap of a new pair of heels that have a very heavy price tag. The celeb previewed items from her all designer outfit just moments before posting the full look.

