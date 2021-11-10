Late musician Robbie Malinga's son has taken to social media to flex his new blinging diamond necklace

The rich Robbie Malinga Jnr is seen with his bodyguards in the clip that's doing the rounds online

Many peeps felt sorry for the bodyguards while others shaded young Malinga with some commenting on how he's blowing his inheritance

A video of Robbie Malinga's son showing off his new diamond necklace is doing the rounds on social media. Robbie Malinga Jnr is seen with his bodyguards in the clip that has set tongues wagging.

The video of the late legendary musician's kid flexing the blinging chain was posted on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Young Malinga had also shared the video on his dad's Instagram account. He inherited it after his passing.

Peeps have taken to Musa's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on the video in which the kid brags about always rocking real diamonds. Some tweeps shared hilarious comments while some felt sorry for his bodyguards.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Gustave072 said:

"Honestly if I was the bodyguard I could've been fired already. How do they keep a straight face when all this madness is happening?"

@neothestunna wrote:

"The one wanted to laugh, but he remembered he has Christmas clothes to buy... he'll laugh when he gets home."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"I can't be the only one who thought this kid by this time he'll be on 'I Blew It'."

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

"Like how much money does this kid have?"

@lifeofTshepo wrote:

"My question exactly and how much did he inherit from his father? Must be a hefty amount."

@3laq7 commented:

"This kid will be so broke by the time he's an adult."

@7venty99 said:

"More like Malinga Jr shows us his forehead. It shines brighter than that diamond."

@Umqoma added:

"Forehead shining more than ice."

Son of late Robbie Malinga takes over dad's Instagram

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that musical icon Robbie Malinga might have passed on in November 2017, but his Instagram account is still active thanks to his son.

Robbie Malinga Jnr shared a video and photos of a fancy Porsche on his late dad's Instagram page recently, Briefly News learned. In the video, he is seen revving up the supercar. He then disembarked from it and started introducing himself. Robbie Jnr said:

"If you don't know me, now you know me. It's Robbie Jnr aka Rob Mali. I'm moving in now. It's verified boys; you know what going on..."

