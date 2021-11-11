A video of talented Mzansi singer Ami Faku rocking her shoes the wrong way is trending on social media

The popular songstress was performing at a gig recently when the clip was filmed by a person who was at the show

Ami's VTH Season management team slammed the pep who shot the video and accused them of having no regard for artists' mental health

A video of Ami Faku wearing her sneakers the wrong way while performing at a gig is trending on social media.

Ami Faku rocked her shoes the wrong way around at a recent gig. Image: @ami_faku

Source: Instagram

The clip has been widely circulated on social media since the gig. Peeps were surprised that at her age, Ami still wears her shoes the wrong way.

They took to Twitter to speculate on what was going on in the singer's mind at the time, while some tweeps laughed out loud at the clip. Other peeps accused Ami Faku of purposefully wearing her shoes the wrong way around because she wanted to trend on social media.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Nyiko_Mmashele said:

"What if she looted them?"

@ThisIsColbert wrote:

"Kids don't know what shoes are 'supposed' to feel like, so they have no concept that they have a 'correct' way to wear shoes. How old is Ami Faku? Oh, anything to trend no.1 in SA."

@Sphee_Saw commented:

"People are going through a lot."

@_SandileMbatha wrote:

"Can she dance? Might just be a case of having 'two left feet'."

@Siphokingz said:

"Floppo? The camera was on her feet.... It's a set up to trend."

@XOLISWA77986903 added:

"Someone said, 'Ami Fakubanana'. Ngifile (I'm dead)."

Source: Briefly.co.za