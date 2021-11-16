Justin Bieber is coming to South Africa in 2022 and Mzansi fans are losing their marbles over the news

Bieber is embarking on a world tour which includes two shows in Mzansi, one in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town

Mzansi Beliebers flocked to social media to express their excitement after they almost passed out from the news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi Beliebers lost their ish when they found out that Justin Bieber is coming to South Africa in 2022 as part of his lit world tour.

Justin Bieber announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour and they include two cities in SA. Image: @justinbieber

Source: Instagram

SA has not been very lucky as of recent when it comes to having lit artists book performances in the Motherland, especially with the coronavirus, so this is a real treat.

Bieber is said to have booked two concerts in the two main cities of SA - September 28 at DHL Stadium in Cape Town and at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on October 1, as reported by TimesLIVE.

Justin dropped the dates on his social media:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Justice World Tour will run from May 2022 through to March 2023. Justin will whoo fans in 20 countries over 90 performances, what a wow!

Mzansi fans have been losing their minds ever since the news dropped and social media has been going gaga. Justin, my guy, we hope you are prepared for what is upon you, lol.

Take a look at what some of the Mzansi Beliebers had to say after breaking out their asthma pumps to catch their breath:

@asemahlemm said:

“JUSTIN BIEBER IS COMING TO SA NEXT YEAR OMF I’M GOING SCREAM.”

@artisticabyyy said:

“You're telling me that Justin Bieber, Jaden and Teo will all be here in South Africa next? Might just sell something in the crib to get those tickets”

@tkayshaa said:

@kelow_C said:

Justin Bieber thanks African singer Wizkid for featuring in Essence remix, calls it "Song of the summer"

One of Nigeria’s biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, Wizkid, recently had his fans buzzing after sharing the big news with them, reported Briefly News.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the singer who has been known to move in silence, wowed his fans with the announcement of a remix of one of his biggest songs off his latest album, Essence.

Wizkid shared the news by simply posting a photo boldly showing the name of international singer, Justin Bieber, who would be featured on the remix.

Source: Briefly.co.za