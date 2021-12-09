Back in 2018, Khabonina Qubeka shook fans when she revealed she had given birth to a baby when nobody knew she was even pregnant

The choreographer worked throughout her pregnancy and then found ways to shift between working and being a mom when the baby came

The celeb has shared what it took from her to seamlessly handle give her all in front of the camera and then match that energy with her daughter

Khabonina Qubeka became a mom at a time when she least expected it to happen. The actress has a three-year-old daughter and shared exactly how she managed to keep her pregnancy to herself, have her baby privately and still maintain working obligations.

Khabonina let fans in on how she handles being a working mom.

Source: Instagram

Three years ago, industry veteran, Khabonina Qubeka dropped a bomb on her fans when she announced that had a baby. SowetanLIVE reported that she found a way to work while keeping her baby bump under wraps. When the publication asked her why she kept her pregnancy a secret, she said she did not feel the need for a major announcement.

The dancers told TimesLIVE that conceiving her baby came as a complete surprise to her. Considering her age and other societal factors, Qubeka had accepted that motherhood might just not be the path for her. She said:

"I fell pregnant at 37, so already by 35, I diagnosed myself saying that maybe I'm not the type to fall pregnant and in society when you don't have a child by 35, you're a write off so I wasn't expecting that it would happen."

Khabonina further told the publication how she pulled off one of the best-kept secrets in Mzansi celeb history:

"I worked for a long time while I was pregnant. Whenever I was on the set of BET's Fix My Love it was almost like she would tuck herself in, so people didn't pick it up. When I was seven months, that's the only time I took a break after but even with the break I was still running my business ... When I had to do Generations, I took my child with me. I got her a school nearby, so it always worked out."

