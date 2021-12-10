Thuso Mbedu has cemented her title as an international award-winning actress after The Underground Railroad bagged another bevvy of nominations in the Critics' Choice Awards

The Mzansi-born talent received recognition both on home ground and abroad,but one of the most memorable moments was getting nods from Oprah and Viola Davis

Mbedu shared her latest achievements with her followers on social media and the congratulatory messages came pouring in

The Underground Railroad has scored three major nominations in the Critics' Choice Awards and Thuso Mbedu is toasting the cast. The actress has been thriving in the Hollywood spaces and her fans back home are here for it. Thuso's latest nominations prove that when it comes to awards, she always understands the assignment.

OKMzansi reports that the Critics' Choice Awards have announced their nominees for the upcoming ceremony and our girl Thuso Mbedu is a front-runner. Her role as Cora in the limited series The Underground Railroad has earned her and the crew recognition for:

Best Actress in a movie or limited series made for television Best Supporting Actor in a movie or limited series made for television Best Limited Series

Thuso shared the news with her fans on Twitter and the peeps helped her celebrate like she was family. The actress is fresh off the high of her Gotham Award for the same role and The South African reports that the wins are such a humbling experience for her.

