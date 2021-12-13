Dumi Mkokstad shared that he and his wife will be extending their family after praying for a blessing

The gospel singer expressed his pride for Zipho while in another post, she explained she was relieved that the news was out

Both soon-to-be-parents revealed the little one’s name in their posts, with Zipho explaining its origins

Dumi Mkokstad is a father-to-be, according to an Instagram post he shared on Sunday. The gospel singer revealed the news with a first glimpse at his wife Zipho’s baby bump and a sweet message of gratitude to her.

Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting their first child together, according to their separate social media reports of the lovely news. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa/Instagram

Dumi Mkokstad and his wife are going to be parents after praying for an addition to their family. The singer declared the news in an emotional message expressing his pride for his pregnant wife. He wrote:

“So it’s been a few months. We said our prayers unto the Lord and He provided. But what I want to highlight is that I am so so so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world. Thank you @dr_ziphozenkosi. May the Lord protect you and our princess. #Lenani'Izulu”

Zipho joined in with an announcement of her own and expressed relief that people finally knew during an Instagram live. According to TshisaLive, the mom-to-be even joked that she had been hiding from people at malls before their disclosure.

The expecting mommy then broke down the meaning of her unborn baby’s name to her followers. Zipho shared that the name Lelani’Izulu was derived from a gospel song, which Dumi handpicked for their bundle of joy. She said:

“Lenani'Izulu means the Heavens rejoice and the Heavens agree. My husband sort-of named her and that's the baby's name.”

Dumi Mkokstad warns South Africans to not believe everything they read

Briefly News previously reported that Dumi Mkokstad decided to let South Africans know what's on his mind. Taking to social media, Dumi said that people shouldn't believe information that they receive all the time. He wrote:

"By the time most South Africans see what is happening, it will be too late. Stop believing everything said by the media and start doing your own research."

Dumi's statement started a dialogue on social media and a few people discussed what he could've been talking about. Given the current situation with Covid-19, the peeps started to think that Dumi was talking about that.

Mzansi social media users were in agreement with Dumi but others took the time to critique his stance. Check out the reactions below:

@Dijosti said:

"Focus on gospel music. The Constitutional Court is not the media, it’s a court of law."

@mnumzane_simo commented:

"The media is always telling us to buy your music... So."

@MlozanaAce said:

"People should stop using parables and start telling us what is happening."

