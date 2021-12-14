DJ Zinhle treated her followers to a look inside her three-month-old baby Asante’s glamorous nursery

The mother of two gave credit to a premium baby product supplier for putting together the stylish room fit for a princess

DJ Zinhle’s peers could not help but marvel at the adorable pink-themed suite

DJ Zinhle gave fans a closer look at little baby Asante’s life as she reached her three-month milestone. The mogul mama shared a first glimpse at the sweet baby girl’s nursery, which is more luxurious than most.

DJ Zinhle shared a peep inside baby Asante's adorable girly-themed nursery that even adults would envy. Image: @djzinhle/Instagram and @asantewithlove/Instagram

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s daughter is one lucky little lady. Asante’s mommy took to Instagram to offer her followers a tour of her baby’s pink, white and gold nursery, which is equipped with everything a baby needs.

It seems the Jiyane Atelier furniture brand owner used her creative vision in collaboration with I Am Born Fabulous, a supplier for bespoke baby goods, to design the room. The Indlovu hitmaker raved about the baby store’s efforts, saying:

“I love it so much, gorgeous and functional furniture.”

Although the gold star-filled nursery adopts a particular dreamy theme, a few colourful drawings on the wall add a special touch. One could only guess that the adorable pieces were gifts from big sis, Kairo. DJ Zinhle’s industry friends complimented the details in the comments.

Ayanda Thabethe said:

“So beautiful, mama Asante.”

Kefilwe Mabote commented:

“This is so beautiful.”

Blue Mbombo added:

“Soooo stunning.”

Proud pappa Murdah Bongz gives first look at 3-month-old Asante

Earlier, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz surprised fans on the day of Asante’s three-month celebration. First-time dad Murdah Bongz could not wait any longer and jumped at the first opportunity to show off his little girl.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle stans had been patiently waiting for the day the celeb parents decided to show their little girl. The day finally came and Asante's tiny little face raked in likes in the thousands.

Asante made her social media debut back in September at just one month old. DJ Zinhle shared a snap of herself holding the tiny tot but only gave followers a look at her from the back.

Asante had since made a few more cameos but none were of her face. So when the bundle of joy turned three months old, doting dad Murdah Bongz felt it best to celebrate the day by showing followers her precious face.

Bongani's Instagram notifications went wild as the likes and comments came flying in. Followers could not hold back their thoughts as they gushed over Asante in the comments.

@k_facta_ said:

"A daddy’s girl completely ❤️❤️❤️"

@thabsie_sa wrote:

"How is she so perfect??? ❤️❤️❤️"

@thapelo_shata commented:

"Daddy’s princess so cute."

