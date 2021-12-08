DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been keeping baby Asante's face a secret from the internet and surprised fans on the day of her 3 months celebration

The DJ kept her pregnancy a secret for the longest time and took fans through the journey on her reality show The Unexpected

First-time dad Murdah Bongz could not wait any longer and had to jump at the first opportunity to show off his little girl and fans are gushing at love in his eyes

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle stans have been patiently waiting for the day the celeb parents decide to show their little girl. The day has finally come and Asante tiny little face is already raking in likes in the thousands.

Murdah Bongz shares the first snap of Asante's face. Image: @murdahbongz and @djzinhle

Asante made her social media debut back in September at just one-month-old. IOL reports that DJ Zinhle shared a snap of herself holding the tiny tot in her hands but only gave followers a look at her from the back. Asante had since made a few more cameos but none were of her face.

Today the little bundle of joy turns three months and doting dad Murdah Bongz felt what better way to celebrate the day than to show followers her precious face. Bongani's Instagram notifications went wild as the likes and comments came flying in.

Followers could not hold back their thoughts as they gushed over Asante in the comments.

@k_facta_ said:

"A daddy’s girl completely ❤️❤️❤️"

@thabsie_sa wrote:

"How is she so perfect??? ❤️❤️❤️"

@thapelo_shata commented:

"Daddy’s princess so cute"

