Bongani Mohosana has taken to fatherhood like a duck to water, and he is not shy to parade it on social media

The second member of house music duo Black Motion recently shared a video celebrating his daughter's second month anniversary

Followers on Instagram flocked to his mentions to drool over the new father's affections for his family

It's only been two months, and new dad Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz keeps serving the goals.

The other half of the music duo Black Motion took to his verified @murdahbongz Instagram account on Monday to upload a cute video showing him and his daughter, whom he shares with DJ Zinhle, enjoying a special moment to mark her milestone.

Murdah Bongz shared a cute video celebrating baby Asante's second-month anniversary. Image: @murdahbongz.

Source: Instagram

The caption read:

"We are two months today."

Mahosana has fully embraced his new role as a father as he has often taken the time to share social media posts that give fans a first-hand glimpse into the 34-year-old's exciting new chapter.

DJ Zinhle told TshisaLIVE that Murdah Bongz was nervous throughout their pregnancy but remained a constant source of support.

News24 reported that Mohosana and DJ Zinhle reportedly welcomed their baby, whom they named Asante, on 8 September, with the new dad every bit as smitten with his family.

There were many reactions to the doting father's Instagram post, which garnered more than 92 000 views, as peeps, including his girlfriend DJ Zinhle, enjoyed the fatherly scenes.

Beautiful reactions to special moment

Briefly News took to the comments strip to bring readers all the reactions.

@ms.hlole_theblackqueen wrote:

"Baby Sosha ke lenyora go tloga mothalong."

@athandilencapayi19 said:

"Happy 2 months Santyy!!"

@deejayzoe added:

"This is just too beautiful."

@na_skosana observed:

"Naze na matcher."

@dwinx786 offered:

"Asante is so blessed. Amazing family."

@miss_lee_24 remarked:

"She is so cute hey."

@goddess_ises mentioned:

"Awww God bless you baby @asantewithlove. Keep being a great dad, grootman."

Source: Briefly.co.za