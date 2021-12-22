Musa Mseleku reiterated his view that polyandry should not be legalised because it goes against building a family legacy

The reality TV star further maintained that polyandry stems from the misconception of what men strive to achieve from being polygamists

Mseleku further argued that polyandry would have dire spiritual effects on the children born into such an arrangement, but didn’t substantiate his claims

When the possibility of polyandry becoming legalised first hit the news, Musa Mseleku shocked many with his opposing reaction. Now, the famous polygamist has broken down exactly why he is so against the arrangement.

Despite being married to numerous women, Mseleku doesn’t approve of women doing the same. The Uthando Nesthembu star presented polyandry as a result of misunderstanding the purposes of marriage. He said:

“Women are using this card of equality wrongly in this regard because polygamy is not something to satisfy your physical needs. It’s not about that. It is about building families.”

During the podcast interview with TshisaLive, Mseleku also insisted that polyandrists ignored the disservice it would do to their children’s spiritual identities. He declared it impossible to grow a family using a woman’s last name both spiritually and culturally but didn’t explain why when we reached out for a comment. Instead, he reiterated:

“This is no different from anything that has caused more harm to custom and tradition in the false pretence of being modern and progressive. This is a direct attack on an already fragile and compromised institution of family values and culture.”

