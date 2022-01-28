Being an international beauty queen comes with some boujee perks. South African model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi lives a lush life.

Zozibini Tunzi lives the life of a true queen, filled with all things luxurious. Image: Instagram / @zozitunzi

Aside from the R1 million cash Zozi won for winning Miss Universe 2019, she also got a stunning fully-furnished apartment in Sandton, valued at R5 million. The beauty queen has been bagging lit endorsement deals ever since her big win and jobs that look like they are paying pretty well.

Zozi has been travelling the world, from Zanzibar to New York City, and shared many of her journeys on social media. Today we take a look at just some of the things that make Zozi’s life that of a queen:

The R5 million apartment

This is the apartment she got after walking away with the Miss Universe Crown. It's stunning and furnished with only the finest pieces.

It’s all about the fashion, baby

Zozi is a beauty queen at the end of the day, which means she has a closet filled with jaw-dropping pieces. Being a model, Zozi is lucky to have been gifted a lot of amazing clothing and accessories.

Lit luxury whips

Zozi was given a beautiful Mercedes Benz when she won Miss SA and was allowed to drive it while she held the position. What car she has now, no one knows... but with all her travelling, we are sure a car is the last thing on this stunner's mind.

Taking over the world, one plane ticket at a time

Travelling comes part and parcel with the crown. Zozi has been jet-setting since the day she won Miss SA and even more so since she won Miss Universe. Zozi has been blessed to have visited some incredible places.

Zozi Tunzi makes Mzansi proud after landing role in American film The Woman King: “Sister is going places”

In other impressive Zozi Tunzi news… Briefly News reported that former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared some amazing news on the Twitter TL. The stunning Mzansi model has been cast for the American historical epic film The Woman King.

Zozi says she feels honoured and excited as she announced the news online. She shared that the film industry is a new world to her as well as a first-time experience. The beauty queen revealed that she is entering the industry with respect and humility.

She added that she is forever grateful and will continue to look forward. Zozi's post was well-received by Mzansi social media users, who congratulated her in all kinds of ways under her post online.

