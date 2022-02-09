On Monday, Kylie Jenner revealed that her infant son was born through an Instagram post of his tiny hand and her family, friends and fans came through in their masses to congratulate her

Several peeps close to Kylie posted tons of angel emoji’s and used the word “angel” in their comments, creating a trend for fans to follow

News24 shared that fans did indeed conclude that Kylie’s comment section was filled with clues about her newborn’s given name

Kylie Jenner’s nearest and dearest are sparking talk about her newest bundle of joy’s name with their sweet comments on her Instagram. Kris Jenner, her best friend Stassie, sis Kim K and even her makeup artist Ariel have contributed to the speculations.

Kylie posted a picture of her infant’s previous had in her toddler Stormi’s tender grip on Monday, revealing that her baby boy had finally taken his first breath. Although she only shared a blue heart emoji and his birth date, the comment section was filled with hints.

Kim Kardashian posted an angel emoji and a blue heart to celebrate the news. Capitol Records’ A&R Carter Gregory added three angel emojis in his comment and many others made reference to heavenly entities in their comments.

Kris Jenner wrote:

“Angel pie”

And Kylie’s close friend Stassie added:

“Angel baby”

While her makeup artist Ariel said:

“Can’t wait to meet the little angel”

News24 has since relayed that Kylie’s fans have taken these seemingly thematic reactions as confirmation of her newest addition’s name. The publication also highlighted that the 2/2/22 birthdate signifies angel numbers, which would make sense for the little one’s name.

Obsessed Kylie Jenner fan arrested at her home for violating a restraining order

In more stories concerning Kylie Jenner, Briefly News recently relayed that the fashion mogul could rest easy after a restraining order she got against an obsessed fan worked.

Man buzzes Kylie’s gate

TMZ reported that law enforcement officers apprehended Jrue Mesgan at Kylie's home in Holmby, in Beverly Hills. The man reportedly arrived at the mansion on Sunday, December 36 and buzzed the gate.

A security guard answered the call and called police officers, who led him away in cuffs.

