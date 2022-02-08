Thuli P weighed in on the Big Brother Mzansi eviction episode on Sunday night, taking the tense moment as a chance to get some revenge against those who spoke badly of her

ZAlebs picked up the actress’s tweet, stressing that she was only giving the contestants a taste of their own medicine by wishing them the worst

Thuli’s 2 cents to the elimination day’s buzz left her surprised followers in stitches as they begged for her to have mercy on the unsuspecting TV personalities

Thuli Phongolo might not be a huge fan of the Big Brother Mzansi housemates, but she tuned in on Sunday to see the outcome of the eviction episode. The actress showed that she doesn’t favour any person in the house with her tweet that dragged them all.

Thuli recently made her stance clear on the housemates who didn’t have very kind things to say about her or her career. So, she simply reiterated her distaste for the Big Brother Mzansi peeps in her tweet that read:

“EVICT THEM…especially the ones that have my name brewing in their mouths!”

ZAlebs brought light to the tweet that they put forward as a clear retaliation to the housemates’ negative remarks about her. SA netizens seemed to be entertained by the social media outburst, sharing their shook reactions in Thuli’s comments.

Although Thuli’s followers couldn’t help but crack up at the turned tables, they also showed some empathy for the housemates. Take a look at some of the hysterical reactions and pleading comments peeps left for Thuli below.

@TSHEPIJTIGHT hyped her up, writing:

“Yes chomi”

@Nkati_ said:

“Ayeyeeee”

@Jane76292046 pressed:

“Yes, Big Brother should evict all of them they can't be talking about the Queen in that manner.”

Thuli P’s red rose bouquet gift has fans suspecting that tumoured bae DJ Maphorisa is a hopeless romantic

In more stories concerning Thuli Phongolo, Briefly News previously reported that she had recently celebrated her birthday, so she showed fans that her gifts were still coming in by posting a snap of her flowers.

A huge bouquet of red roses usually signifies a display of romantic affection, so many went wild in the comments. Thuli’s cryptic caption did not help her case, even though it did not mention anything particularly romantic.

She simply accompanied her words with a red heart emoji, sending her followers into a frenzy about her possible secret lover. See some of the comments left under her post below.

