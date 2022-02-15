South African Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel, wowed her followers with photos of their Valentine’s Day date night

The lovebirds enjoyed a beautiful night together in Long Street, Cape Town and they evidently had a great time

Mzansi social media users showed love under the cute Instagram post which currently has over 17 500 likes

Love was in the air yesterday (14 February, Valentine’s Day) and the Kolisis were high on cloud nine. Sharing what she and hubby got up to, Rachel Kolisi posted cute photos on her Instagram recently.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi enjoyed an amazing date night together in Long Street, Cape Town. Image: @rachelkolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi’s beloved couples enjoyed a lovely date night together in Cape Town’s Long Street. Judging by their photos and big smiles, it looks like the Kolisis had a fun and love-filled night together.

“We found love in Long Street. Surprise date night with my bestie,” Rachel captioned the post.

Online users showered the adorable post with love and sweet messages:

tersia682 reacted:

“Soo cute you guys, absolutely stunning.”

cathy_michel said:

“You guys are the cutest!!”

Princessmcinjana wrote:

“Bantu bam.”

Carrolusmarina commented:

“Love your outfit Rachel. Very you. You don't look too shabby yourself Siya.”

Reidlombard replied:

“Love this but you confusing me are you still in Cape Town or just fly in for visits.”

Carribbeankiwi said:

“You represent the healing of past bondage to freedom and redemption.”

Sosombiza reacted:

“Okay okay okay!!! I love!!! Yho - my faves.”

Rachel Kolisi celebrates Siya winning SA Rugby Player of the Year 2021

In another story of the SA couple, Briefly News previously reported that one of the sweetest Mzansi celeb relationships is Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s. Like every other goofy couple, Rachel and Siya love to take the mickey out of one another whenever they get the chance to.

The Springbok captain was recently named SA Rugby Player of the Year 2021 and his wifey could not be more proud.

Rachel took to social media to celebrate her hubby’s victory, and she did so with a rather hilarious snap of Siya. These two are so funny! She claims this is the face he made when he found out the good news.

