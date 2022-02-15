Kuli Roberts' sister Hlubi Mboya-Arnold has announced the funeral arrangements for the late media personality

The Mzansi entertainment icon sent shockwaves around the country when the news of her passing was shared with the public

Roberts will be laid to rest on Thursday, 17 February in a private ceremony after a streamed memorial service

Kuli Roberts' family has shared the arrangements of how they wish to send the beloved star off. The news of Kuli's passing devastating many fans in Mzansi last week and the family will be giving the public a chance to stream the memorial service.

Hlubi Mboya-Arnold, Kuli Roberts' sister, shared the details of the media personality's memorial service and funeral. The family has opted to have a private funeral to send off their loved one in each other' company.

The South African reports that Kuli's memorial service will be held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg and will be streamed for the general public. The memorial will take place on Wednesday, 17 February and the private funeral will be the following day.

Moments after announcing her sisters passing, Hlubi took to Twitter to request that people respect their family's privacy as they mourn. The funeral arrangements just confirm that the family still stands by their need for some space.

The tributes for the media personality have not stopped coming. TimesLIVE reports that Kuli's close friend Nyaniso Bhengu shared how much Roberts' adored her two children. The celeb is said to have taken pride in the way she brought her kids up. Speaking about their friendship, friendshipBhengu said:

"We were friends and we became so close that people started thinking that we're an item, so she went to her Facebook and put me as her cousin. We used to laugh about it. She loved loudly. In our friendship. I have never been loved that loud. She never held back. I was a very private person and she would take pictures and tag you."

