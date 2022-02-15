Oros Mampofu has taken to social media to wish his adorable little girl a very happy birthday

His daughter, Aarya turns three today and the actor could not help thanking the bundle of joy for the happiness she's brought to his life

Mzansi took to the comments section congratulating Mampofu on the birthday of his only little girl

Oros Mampofu definitely does not take his role as a dad lightly especially when it comes to his little girl, Aarya. The proud pops is watching his baby girl grow up and recently took to his Instagram account to wish the cutie a very happy 3rd birthday.

Oros Mampofu has taken to social media to wish his adorable little girl a very happy birthday. Images: oros_mampofu/Instagram

The actor shares his daughter with partner and social media influencer, Bianca Carmichael. Getting really open in his post, Mampofu thanked his little girl for allowing the family to contribute to the story of Black Joy in Mzansi.

He also shared that the family was publishing a book in Aarya's honour.

Taking to the comments section, peeps were excited for the little queen and congratulated her on a whole 3 years of life.

Check out some of the comments below:

itsgugugumede:

"Happy birthday cutie"

sandz_khanye:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful princess."

milanisiko:

"She's so cute maan."

"You're becoming a man": Enhle Mbali wishes son a happy bday in heartfelt post

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Enhle Mbali could not help getting a little sentimental on her little man's birthday this year. The proud mom wished her son, Anesu a blessed 11th birthday in a sweet video tribute that almost left us all in tears.

Heading to her Instagram account, the single mom reminisced about all the special "firsts" she had shared with her son over the years and seemed very emotional at the thought of her little boy growing up.

"You're turning into a man. I will continue to mould you into the best you. I will loosen my mommy grip. You're becoming a man shoo…" she captioned the post in part.

It seems many of the starlet's fans and celebrity friends could relate to how the mom of two was feeling watching her son grow up. Peeps headed to the comments section with lots of loving messages for Enhle and the birthday boy.

Check out some of the comments below:

pearlmodiadie said:

"Happy birthday to your boy!! You have an 11-year-old Mbali, this is incredible! Ukhulisile.

Happy 11th Mommyversary to you as well!"

gugu.khathi said:

"Happy Birthday to him."

