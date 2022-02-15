Nomzamo Mbatha has Mzansi's singles feeling a lot better about themselves this Valentine's Day, suggesting they come up with their own special celebration

If Mbatha has it her way, singles all over the country will have a day dedicated to self-love and care

The starlet asked fans to come up with a name for the day and received some really interesting suggestions

The effortlessly beautiful Nomzamo Mbatha had social media users on her side this Valentine's Day after suggesting single folk create their very own day to celebrate self-love.

Source: Instagram

Heading to Instagram, Mbatha's post revealed that she felt Feb 15th might be the most suitable day for this new celebration, probably because the hype of Valentines Day would have (hopefully) died down.

She also asked her followers to suggest a name for this new celebration and received some seriously silly ideas. Check out some of the reactions below:

zolekamonta:

"We can call it SINGLETONS"

ona_lefenyo:

"Haha Singletines Day or Solotines Day."

masitontsi's profile picture:

"We really do need our own day"

logan_the_alfa:

Shiman's day

What a flame: Nomzamo Mbatha saves the summer with a sizzling swimsuit snap

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha proved that she is the gift that keeps on giving at the early hours of this morning with an Instagram post. As Mzansi prepares for stormy weather over the next few days, Nomzamo lightened things up with a few pictures.

The actress treated followers to eight gorgeous shots of her donning a three-piece swimsuit in and around a swimming pool. She also acknowledged the tough luck the nation has had this season in her caption, writing:

“Remember when December was ‘December’ and Decembering like other Decembers? Yeah, me too.

Although the caption revealed that Nomzamo has been feeling some type of way about this year's jolly season, the images told a different story. The spicy photos had fans so mesmerised that they could’ve forgotten about the gloominess happening outside.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the post from Nomzamo’s dazzled followers below:

@Marvinsksehowa wrote:

“She's more "December!" than December”

@papa.ghost remarked:

“A glimpse of sunshine..”

@tshepangmabua commented:

“I cannot believe that you exist. Like you are real. Oh my God”

