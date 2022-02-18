Kim Kardashian is ignoring all the Kanye West drama around their nasty divorce and his recent rants about how she's raising their four children

The world-renowned reality TV star took to social media to share cute snaps of herself and her daughter, North West, rocking matching pink pyjamas

Kim's sister Khloe also took to her timeline to tell them how cute they looked in the mother and daughter snaps Kim shared on her official Instagram account

Kim Kardashian is seemingly not interested in all the drama that her estranged hubby, Kanye West, has been causing on social media. The stunner is enjoying spending her precious time with her kids.

Kim Kardashian posted cute snaps of herself with North West. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star took to social media to share a happy snap of herself with North West. The mother-daughter duo was rocking matching pink pyjamas in the pics.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner, whose currently going through a messy divorce with the US rapper and baby daddy, captioned her pics with a two hearts emoji.

Kim's sis Khloe Kardashian took to her comment section to show them some love. She reacted to the snaps:

"Cuties."

Kim's followers from across the globe also took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to give her and her daughter some love.

hutchins_sophia said:

"Love these jammies."

luckydogz_ wrote:

"Love you kimmmmmmmyyyy."

lavacana.rd commented:

"Two beautiful princesses."

shiku_eddie added:

"@khloekardashian Tell KIM TO PROTECT HER KIDS AT ALL COST!"

