Lady Du has opened up about her struggles with her manager that have left her without gigs and emotionally exhausted

The amapiano star took to social media to share that she is going through a lot as she tries to exit her current management contract

The vocalist also shared that this ongoing struggle is also the reason that her much-anticipated EP has been delayed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lady Du has shared a moment of complete transparency about the Amapiano industry. The vocalist opened up about having a sour working relationship with her manager, who has been allegedly taking money from her.

Lady Du opens up about the emotional trauma caused by her manager. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The entertainment biz is a tough industry and Lady Du is sharing some honest truths. The Amapiano vocalist has exposed her manager for mistreating her and taking money from her and promoters.

According to TimesLIVE, Lady Du has shared her story to help up-and-coming musicians avoid signing contracts with similar people. The money leaching has affected the celeb to a point where she is no longer getting booked for gigs.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Du took to Instagram to share a full story and give followers a clear picture of what she is going through. She wrote:

"I have worked days and nights trying to build myself, I have never been helped financially, I don’t have industry connections, I have genuinely built a career for myself that is run by the people, you guys have made me who I am today. It’s sad that at times we have to smile but we are actually broken beings.

"I’ve missed out on serious opportunities but that’s ok, that’s in the past now, I don’t ever cry for things that I can’t control. I’d like to ask you to directly send requests to the number on my bio, or the email on my wall. I’m sorry I didn’t drop my EP, I was going through alot, I’m sorry I haven’t been myself, but after today, we move differently."

Followers and celeb friends came together in the comments to provide some comforting words.

@candicemodiselle wrote:

"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined the things that God has prepared for you Sis. It is well. When you put everything in God’s hands, you’ll see His hand in everything. Sending you light, love and healing energies."

@djfprtee said:

"God Speed, God’s Strength ngwana mma."

@iamziyon commented:

"Only up from here."

Lady Du collaborates with lit talented blind artist, expresses gratitude for his dedication

Briefly News reported that South African Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du recently collaborated with a relatively unknown and underrated visually disabled artist called Magiva.

Taking to social media with a sneaky clip of the sauce that they have been cooking up, Lady Du made it known that she and Magiva are bringing the heat, baba!

The post has a clip of Lady Du and Magiva grooving to their new track along with a lengthy caption in which Lady Du expressed her deepest gratitude towards Magiva. Having worked with many artists in her time, Lady Du has never been so touched by another artist’s vibe, reported TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News