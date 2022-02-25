Two well-known media personalities, Big Zulu and Bujy Bikwa, have been featured in a documentary series by MTV Shuga called ‘What Makes a Man’

SA online users were displeased to learn that the two alleged abuse perpetrators would be in the GBV series and called for their removal

The film’s executive producer, Ayanda Makayi said the fact that they are alleged perpetrators just simply took the conversation deeper

In discussing why abusers abuse, it can be very complex to unpack the factors behind their behaviours. It is a sensitive topic, especially in countries such as Mzansi, where the rate of abuse is a major concern.

It's no wonder Saffas were up in arms after learning that media personalities, Big Zulu and Bujy Bikwa, who have been linked to cases of gender-based violence, were cast in a three-part documentary series by MTV Shuga called What Makes a Man.

SA online users were outraged after learning that Big Zulu and Bujy Bikwa were cast in a GBV documentary. Image: @bigzulu_sa/Instagram and @bujybikwa/Instagram

Social media users have called for the two to be removed from the documentary. However, according to TshisaLIVE, who spoke to the show’s executive producer, Ayanda Makayi, there is a valid reason for having them on the series.

“The fact that they are alleged perpetrators just simply took our conversation deeper. It made our conversation richer. It meant that we are now bringing people into the room that will have a bigger impact in contributing towards change.” he said.

“There are other perpetrators out there who want a voice in this conversation and if we're not going to have some that represent them in the conversation then we're not doing this conversation justice,” he told the publication as quoted on ZAlebs.

Makayi further explained that Big Zulu represents someone who is culturally rooted and that Bujy, apart from being an alleged perpetrator, is part of a huge community that is not represented when identifying men in Mzansi.

The documentary will also include TV personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe, rapper Maglera DoeBoy and MTV Base Culture Squad Member Uncle Vinny.

Proudly speaking of his latest production, Makayi added:

“What Makes A Man won’t end the epidemic of GBV but we’re hoping this is the start of a long road ahead of uncomfortable questions and conversations. The biggest outcome for me from this entire journey has been self-reflection and I hope we evoke the same for all South Africans.”

“Bujy, go to court”: Boity allegedly asks R1mil to settle beef

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans reacted to rumours that Boity Thulo may be suing Bujy Bikwa for a whopping R1 million. According to one report, the feuding celebs may be trying to settle their differences outside of court with the pricey settlement.

The settlement relates to assault charges she laid against him. Reacting to the news on social media South Africans had really mixed reactions. While some people stood by Thulo through her troubles, others questioned the celebs’ motives.

Check out some of the comments below:

Sibongile Ramuima said:

"Bujy must just make payment arrangements of R 100 per month until he settles it."

