The University of Venda announced the news of appointing its first female chancellor, advocate Mojanku Gumbi

Gumbi is a human rights lawyer who has over three decades of experience in private practice, public policy development and African conflict resolution

She is grateful for the new role and South African online users took to social media to congratulate her

For the first time in history, a female powerhouse will sit at the helm of the University of Venda. Experienced human rights lawyer, advocate Mojanku Gumbi, has been announced as the educational institution’s first female chancellor.

Advocate Mojanku Gumbi has been appointed the University of Venda's first female chancellor. Image: @Univenofficial / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The inspiring news also marks the university’s 40th anniversary. Gumbi boasts more than 30 years of experience in private practice, public policy development, and African conflict resolution.

Her recent accomplishment has not only made the black South African community proud but also serves as proof of the results of grit, hard work, and determination.

“It is an honour that I accept with humility, in particular, because I do not want to get into trouble by stating that I do not intend to step into their shoes like the enigmatic one once said about his predecessor; whose shoes I also do not want to step into.

“I do hope, however, that I will have the privilege of drawing on the wise counsel of those of my predecessors who are still with us,” Gumbi said as quoted on Sunday World.

Online users were elated upon learning the news and shared their comments on Twitter:

@MoloiLebs reacted:

“Advocate Mojanku Gumbi. Fearless Mbokodo.”

@MolebatsiMasedi said:

“Let those who are not spineless like an octopus, rise to save our country, Mojanku Gumbi, the Sixth Chancellor of the University of Venda.”

@ZakiMathebula commented:

“She's a good leader who can see what's happening in this country she said it all in the matter of 60minuts, ANC is dying a real death because of corruption, and when she said they stole the money to help people during Covid19.”

@Khondlo_Salahud wrote:

“What a Speech by the new Chancellor of the @Univenofficial, Advocate Mojanku Gumbi. Inspirational, True, and Brave that speech.”

