The SABC has refuted the recent reports claiming that Tbo Touch will earn close to R500 000 a month when he returns to Metro FM in April this year

The talented radio host is set to take over the afternoon drive show from SPHEctacula and DJ Naves when he makes a comeback to the station he left about six years ago

In a statement, the public broadcaster shared that it doesn't matter how big a celeb is, but no freelancer of theirs earns more than R200k a month

The SABC has rubbished reports claiming Tbo Touch will earn R480 per month when he returns to Metro FM in April. The public broadcaster dropped a statement when the news of the talented radio presenter's salary trended on social media.

In the statement, the SABC shared that the reports were "misleading and factually incorrect". The channel also denied that Touch will be paid a car allowance as part of his package.

ZAlebs reports that the SABC also made it clear that its freelancers don't get involved in soliciting sales and sponsorship. The weekend reports claimed Touch will also get sponsorships for his own show.

The star, who is friends with US superstars such as Floyd Mayweather and highly connected in the world of showbiz, will take over the afternoon drive show from SPHEctaculer and DJ Naves.

Tbo Touch was doing the same show when he left the station about six years back. According to the statement, the broadcaster added that any freelancer would not take home a salary that is close to R200 000.

