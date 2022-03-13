Big Xhosa is taking a swipe at Emtee after the latter rapper diminished his rival's impact on the local hip hop scene

Big Xhosa went on a long tirade about his refusal to let Emtee dim his light in a now-deleted Instagram post

Fans headed online to cast their two cents' worth on their beef, with others urging Big Xhosa to exercise humility

Rappers Big Xhosa and Emtee are shaking up the hip hop scene by going at each other's necks after the latter undermined the new kid on the block's contribution to the local industry.

Emtee recently shut down a Twitter user's (@CozminoNtsomi) suggestion that Big Xhosa was playing a vital role in reviving the genre. In a concise tweet, the tweep wrote:

"SA hip hop really needs Big Xhosa, as usual."

Big Xhosa is hitting out at Emtee after the latter rapper shaded him online.

Emtee was quick to put his unsolicited response across. He doubled down on his assertion by dismissing the notion that Big Xhosa was an impactful rapper, according to a TimesLIVE report.

"The way kunga khona. Si grand awuth'yam (We're okay with how things are). Rap is so watered down y'all really [believe] this goofy is some kind of killer MC?" he said.

SA hip hop is stuck

The Ikuku Endala hitmaker didn't take kindly to the jabs, taking to Instagram to unleash a lengthy response in a now-deleted post. The MC hammered Emtee for his statement by telling his rival he was attempting to stand in the way of his advancement.

"That's the reason SA hip hop is where it's at today. You have older cats, who've been in the game for a while, trying to block or stop new ones [from] making breakthroughs. Well, that's a b*tch move and must be addressed, Emtee," the rapper wrote.

Big Xhosa added that he was not interested in people liking him, with his sole aim being to be a force to be reckoned with across the length and breadth of the scene.

"None of you hip hop guys have to like me, but there's nothing you can do to stop me from getting my plate. I'll get to where I want to get to and more, with or without you. It's not my fault you're not as hot as you used to be," Big Xhosa added.

Fans weigh in on chitter-chatter

Saffas saw the supposed beef between the two artists as laughable when they headed to social media to express their thoughts. Briefly News takes a look at some of the most colourful reactions below.

@Himself SA wrote:

"Somewhere in Free State there's a guy who's busy polishing his punchlines and he's gonna call himself 'Big Sotho'. He's gonna be followed by 'Big Venda' from Limpopo."

@Isaac Kay Peroni said:

"Big Xhosa is going to be an upcoming 'artist' his whole music career until he learns to be humble and respect other artists who have been in the industry for years."

@Tabo Arhosi Ngqola added:

"Big Xhosa is dope. I just wish he can stop rapping nge private parts. Y'all saw how he killed that photoshopped 'Sway in the Morning' freestyle."

