Seasoned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has celebrated his mother, Phumlile Zulu, on her 85th birthday

Taking to his social media pages, Marawa posted a picture of his special lady and wrote a heartwarming tribute

The renowned sports master added that he was grateful that his mother, who he referred to as his 'Queen', is celebrating 85 years of life

Popular sports journalist Robert Marawa could not hide his joy as he celebrated his mother Phumlile Zulu's birthday. The renowned broadcaster said he is grateful that his beloved mother is celebrating another year.

Robert Marawa has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his beautiful mother on her birthday. Image: @robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Marawa has always shared that he has a close bond with his mother. This is evident with the pictures and posts he usually posts on his social media pages.

Taking to his Instagram on his mother's special day, Marawa flooded the timeline with pictures from the intimate family gathering. He also wrote a caption detailing how much he adores his "Queen." He said:

"85 years on Planet Earth is more than a gift and a blessing!! God has been very gracious and kind in preserving our Queen and most loved Mother!! Thank u Mageba, Ndabezitha, Sthuli....Happy Birthday, Mama Wethu!!"

Friends and fans also took the opportunity to celebrate Marawa's mother on her special day. Taking to the comments section, many said that she looks too young for her age.

@firstladytshepi said:

"All the best to Gogo Lynette! May God bless her abundantly."

@thandosmatash commented:

"oh maani. She's soo beautiful."

@peezyduma wrote:

"Happy Birthday to momma. Sending all my love ❤️."

@poppyleeuw added:

"Wow she's still so beautiful, doesn't even look 85. God is great, Modimo waa phela. Happy birthday to Mama."

@lindiwenxumalo_noted:

"What a beautiful blessing. Happy birthday Mama."

@na_na1800 wrote:

"Happy birthday to your mother. She looks 20 years younger than her age."

