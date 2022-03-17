Dineo Ranaka got the whole of Mzansi excited when she revealed that she's set to host her self-funded podcast titled Open ID With Dineo as from 6 April

The Metro FM star posted a spicy teaser of the podcast and asked her followers to tune in so they could watch her exclusive tell-all conversation with her baby daddy Blaklez

Peeps took to the reality TV star's comment section to share that they can't wait to find out what happened between the rapper and the media personality

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dineo Ranaka has announced that she now has her very own podcast, Open ID With Dineo. The Metro FM presenter's new show will premiere on 6 April.

Dineo Ranaka is set to host her own podcast, ‘Open ID With Dineo’. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star set tongues wagging after she dropped a juicy teaser of the podcast. Many people are excited that the opinionated star will host her baby daddy, rapper Blaklez, on the first episode of the show.

Dineo Ranaka took to Twitter to ask her followers to "save the date" so they could stream her exclusive tell-all conversation with Blaklez.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to Dineo's comment section on the micro-blogging platform to let her know that they can't wait to hear the juicy details of their break-up.

@Leig_h99 said:

"The same Lez who was gallivanting with a lady named Michelle while Dineo was pregnant is talking about how hurt he was? We are definitely in the twilight zone."

@Bokang946195521 commented:

"Dineo started with her baby daddy, love Dineo mahn."

@tflavour wrote:

"The content we didn’t know we needed. I can’t wait!"

@Martha_KingM2 commented:

"Been waiting for this chat... Lez is my gent I just wanna know what happened."

@tshidi_valencia said:

"Yhoooo, it can only be Dineo interviewing baby daddy."

@bophelo12345 added:

"Tjerrrrrr. it’s about to be lit."

Dineo Ranaka shares video of her daughter, 9, giving her dating advice

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's nine-year-old daughter is now giving her dating advice. Kopano is clearly way too protective over her mom. And she's very opinionated too, just like the Metro FM presenter.

Dineo Ranaka took to social media recently to share a clip of herself and the youngster having a chat about dating. It's clear from Kopano's eyes that she doesn't want any gent near her mom.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star posted the clip in which her bundle of joy tells her how to respond to thirsty men. In the video, Kopano hilariously tells her mom to block all her admirers who slide into her DMs. She also advised her mother to tell men that she's too old to be in a relationship.

Source: Briefly News