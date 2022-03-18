Lasizwe and his brother Lungile Mcunu have one of Mzansi's favourite cat-and-mouse relationships, as seen on his MTV reality show

The two brothers can never seem to agree, yet their love for each other always radiates through screens, leaving Mzansi wanting more

Lasizwe has listened to the people and has announced that he and Lungile will be starring in a brand new YouTube series together

Mzansi can prepare themselves to see so much more Lasizwe and Lungile content. The media personality has shared that he will soon be bringing fans a new show that will see him and his brother making people laugh as usual.

Lasizwe Dambuza has shared that he will be starring in a new series with his older brother Lungile Mcunu. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Mzansi, brace yourselves for some belly-aching laughter from Lasizwe and his brother Lungile. The media personality has listened to the fans and teamed up with big bro to bring fans the content they asked for.

ZAlebs reports that the famous YouTuber has been working on a brand new reality show that will air on his YouTube channel. The show will follow the hilarious brothers around and have moments where they challenge each other to do the most bizarre things.

Lasizwe took to his Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers. Fans responded just as the celeb expected as they expressed their anticipation for the new series. Dambuza is yet to share a release date.

@ayandamvp wrote:

"Finally!!! this one is going to be hilarious."

@siyandaachule said:

"The return of real South African talent!"

@zoemarigoldherman25 commented:

"I’ve never been so ready for this."

