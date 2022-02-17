Lasizwe Toys With Only Fans Account: “Imma Post the Link for 10mins”

Lasizwe Dambuza has teased the idea of having created an OnlyFans account he invited his followers to subscribe

The YouTuber who is known for often playing jokes told followers that he would only be sharing the link for a few minutes

It goes without saying that many people jumped on the link but after keeping it for hours, it might seem like Lasizwe had the last laugh

Lasizwe seems to have found yet another way to secure the bag. The media personality has announced that he has an Only Fans account. The only catch was that Lasizwe only kept the link up for a few minutes.

Lasizwe's Instagram brought all of the spice last night. The celeb announced that he had created an Only Fans account and already had his first video up and running. To sell the idea, Lasizwe said that he would only have the link up for 10 minutes and those who miss their shot will cry later.

For those wondering, Only Fans is a platform where individuals post sexual content and people pay a subscription fee to access the raunchy content. It gives creators the full ability to share content without community guidelines.

IOL reports that the link that was supposed to be up for a mere 10 minutes has ended up spending a couple of hours on Lasizwe's page. Judging by the lack of responses, the link may have just been another one of Lasizwe's famous pranks.

Netizens caution Lasizwe against Mohale after a flirty online exchange: “Money Heist Season 2”

Briefly News reported that there's a romance brewing online and peeps are stunned to see that it's between Lasiziwe and Mohale. The two had a spicy internet exchange where the YouTuber asked the radio presenter for his phone number. Tweeps have issued their warnings and just hope the 23-year-old is listening.

Lasizwe's attempts to flirt his way into a potential date was quickly shut down by tweeps who feel he should be throwing those efforts in a different direction. ZAlebs reports that Mohale Motaung shares some photos from a stunning photo dump and Lasziwe just could not ignore the fact that he was serving looks.

A bold Lasizwe took to the Twitter comments to shoot his shot and ask Mohale to send him his phone number so they can take the chats to WhatsApp. The two celebs then continued to engage in a series of flirtatious messages.

