Veteran South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka marked her 57th birthday in a simple but memorable way

The Princess of Africa took to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate gathering, and she also expressed gratitude to her loved ones

Chaka Chaka is known for timeless classics such as Umqombothi, Let Him Go and Thank You Mr DJ

Multi-award winning star Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrated her 57th birthday on 18 March. The South African superstar had a cosy gathering of friends and family to mark her new age.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared pictures from her intimate 57th birthday celebration. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

The Umqombothi hitmaker flooded social media with snaps from the small family gathering. She also took the time to show appreciation to children and friends who spoiled her.

She wrote:

"Party weekend my children friends and all those I love really spoiled me @busi_rambuda @bhekinqoko @fungistorakoena thank you I feel so special gogs wena skeem sami. ❤️❤️love is a beautiful thing. #57."

Fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post to wish the Let Him Go singer, a happy birthday.

@sandigeee wrote:

"Happy happy birthday, Mama."

@vivianonano said:

"Gorgeous as always! Glad that you are still celebrating and enjoying your birthday. Love you!"

@nqweninomkhita added:

"Happy birthday, Queen."

@simplychefsma noted:

"Happy birthday ma...many more beautiful years to come your way."

@liftasister_up commented:

"Sending blessings your way Mama."

@mwami_kayongo also is said:

"Happiest birthday mama."

