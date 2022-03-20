The new reality TV show, Young, Famous and African , has taken over social media trends since its premiere on 18 March

Characters from the popular show include actress Khanyi Mbau, rapper Nadia Nakai, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan

Peeps have taken to social media to show love to fan favourite Quinton Masina, known popularly as Naked DJ, for his unfiltered responses

The much-awaited Netflix reality TV show Young Rich and African is finally here and it's giving all the drama. The show has been trending on Twitter as fans share their views on the star-studded cast.

The show features Africa's crème de la crème, legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, also known as 2 Baba, and his wife Annie Idibia, Tanzanian bongo Flava artist Diamond Platnumz and his baby mama Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, and South African actress Khanyi Mbau, among others.

Out of all the stars from the show, South African DJ and musician Quinton Masina, known popularly as Naked DJ, stole the hearts of viewers with his unfiltered responses. Fans flooded Twitter with much love for the YiSummer hitmaker.

@MdlaloNosipho said:

"#YoungFamousAndAfrican Naked DJ is definitely one of my favourites. He cracks me up so much. He is so rude."

@mwaf_wali commented:

"He said 'And I understand that sometimes with new love, you probably are not thinking straight'. Naked DJ knows how to gaslight!"

@mahleng_pearl wrote:

"Naked DJ is so naked, definitely no filter there."

@mputhia_riinya added:

"Khanyi: 'So why do you reveal your partner to me on social media?'

"Naked DJ: 'You must follow and like and shut your mouth.' "

@BamZeha noted:

"The Naked DJ is my fighter… he is the original... he says what he means and means what he says."

Young, Famous & African aired and Khanyi Mbau kicked it off with controversial parenting of her 15-year-old daughter

Briefly News previously reported that the much-anticipated Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African, has finally aired. To no surprise, Khanyi Mbau is already a hot topic for the way she chooses to parent her teenage daughter.

The long-awaited Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African, has finally aired its first episode and Khanyi Mbau has already taken the centre of attention. The media personality left her castmates with their jaws on the floor when she told them about her parenting choices.

The South African reports that Mbau shared that she lets her 15-year-old daughter live in her own apartment just next to hers.

