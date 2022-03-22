The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka shared a powerful message on Monday, 21 March when the country commemorated Human Rights Day

The star, who portrays the character of Mandisa in the telenovela, wants every citizen to know their rights so they could protect themselves and their loved ones

Zikhona shared that she got to know that there are over 50 human rights in Mzansi when she visited a museum about five years ago

The Wife star Zikhona Sodlaka shared a powerful message when Mzansi commemorated Human Rights Day on Monday, 21 March. The actress wants everyone in the country to know their rights so they can protect themselves.

Zikhona, who plays the character of Mandisa on the show, shared that there are over human rights in Mzansi. She got to know about all of them about five years ago after visiting a museum.

According to The South African, The media personality told TshisaLIVE that "information is empowering". She shared that it's easy to be bullied around if you don't know your rights.

Zikhona Sodlaka urged Mzansi citizens to start educating themselves about their rights so they can protect themselves and their loved ones if someone overstep a boundary set by the bill of rights.

Mzansi commemorates the important holiday every year as it is linked to the events of Sharpeville that took place on 21 March, 1960. On the day, 69 people passed on and hundreds were wounded when police opened fire on peaceful protesters who were demonstrating against Pass Laws.

