Popular rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA have been teasing about facing off in the boxing ring since 2020

Last year, their scheduled fight was abruptly cancelled when the Amademoni hitmaker pulled out of the fight

The top rappers trended online after the issue of the fight was revived; Cassper re-challenged his nemesis, but he has yet to respond

Cassper Nyovest and AKA facing off in the boxing ring would go down in the history of the Mzansi hip hop industry. The pair, who are sworn enemies, have been teasing a fight since 2020.

AKA and Cassper Nyovest have hinted that they may face each other in the boxing ring. Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Last year, the fight almost became a reality but was cancelled. Cassper recently revealed to a fan that he had to pull out from the fight because he felt sorry for the Energy hitmaker. AKA clapped back at Mufasa, saying the fight was cancelled because "his dad had a dream".

AKA's saucy clap-back had the streets buzzing and prompted Cassper to challenge him to a match. Mufasa even suggested that the two can square it off after Cassper and Naaq Musiq's scheduled match at Sun City in April. But, according to The South African, AKA left his rival's offer hanging and wished him well on his upcoming fight.

However, the Doc Shebeleza rapper wrote on Twitter that the people had waited long enough for their fight. He said AKA needs to stop chickening out and agree to square off in the boxing ring.

He wrote: "Date mfanaka @Akaworldwide? Or you're gonna go hide again? The fight is long overdue shimankie. Let's just give the people a show. How bad could it be to take 1 beating?"

Cassper Nyovest again throws major shade at Naak Musiq ahead of their upcoming boxing match

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has again thrown shade in the direction of Naak Musiq. The two stars will square off in a highly-anticipated boxing match on 9 April.

Mufasa took to social media to respond to a curious fan who asked why the actor is not hyping the fight like the rapper. Naak has been posting videos of himself training hard for the boxing match just like Cass but the fan feels that he can still do better.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to respond to the worrying peep. Cass shared that maybe Naak Musiq is now getting cold feet as the day of the match approaches.

