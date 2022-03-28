Popular actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about his wife, Jada's bald head

While many debates have started and ended on social media over the incident, there are people who see Smith's reaction as befitting for Chris Rock

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj has taken to Twitter to express her opinion as well as drum up support for Will's reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nicki Minaj has aired her opinion about the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap saga at the 2022 Oscars.

Social media went wild with hot takes and reactions when Will slapped Chris Rock for making his wife's struggles with alopecia the butt of his joke at the 2022 Oscars.

Nicki Minaj wades into slap incident Photo credit: @nickiminaj/@chrisrock/@willsmith

Source: Instagram

He saw her pain

Nicki was surprised to know that despite the fact that Jada has been open with her struggles with Alopecia, Chris Rock still decided to make a joke out of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story."

The rapper continued by saying that Will's reaction is an eye opener for everyone because he got front row seat to his wife's pain being laughed at because people do not think that there are consequences.

Nicki also highlighted how horrible it must feel for Jada to shave her hair because it keeps coming off and how much she must have cried about it.

"The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life."

"Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives."

See tweets below:

Old video of Chris Rock shading Jada at 2016 Oscars resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on an old video where comedian, Chris Rock publicly dissed actor, Will Smith's wife Jada at the 2016 Oscars while he was the main host brought another perspective to the slap incident.

In the video which has now made the rounds online, Chris dragged Jada for boycotting the Oscars in 2016.

According to him in the joke he made, Jada's absence wouldn't be felt because it wasn't like she was invited in the first place.

Source: Briefly News