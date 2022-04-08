Khaya Dladla penned a sweet message to his niece on her birthday and opened up about his dream of having a daughter just like his adorable niece

The House of Zwide star took to social media to wish Ona a happy birthday and posted stunning snaps of the little girl

Social media users took to the former Uzalo actor's timeline to help him wish Ona a fabulous day and to wish him good luck for his dreams of having a perfect baby

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Khaya Dladla has penned a sweet birthday message to her niece, Ona. The House of Zwide star took to social media to celebrate his adorable niece's special day.

Khaya Dladla penned a sweet birthday message to his niece. Image: @khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actor expressed gratitude for having such an adorable princess in his life. He asked God to protect her from all the harm of the world.

Khaya Dladla also gave a huge shout-out to Ona's mom, @cba___y. He shared on Instagram that he also has no doubt that Ona will be a "force" to be reckoned with when she grows up. In his heartfelt Instagram post, the former Uzalo star said he wishes to have a baby like Ona.

"ONA is a perfect example of what I pray for….. god I hope you are listening."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to his timeline to help "GC" wish his niece a happy birthday. They also wished him good luck in his wish to have a baby like Ona.

khanyanonkiechagi said:

"Happiest birthday to unana."

sandi_siweh commented:

"May she be blessed."

bhengu256 wrote:

"Happy birthday, muhlezi. May our good Lord protect your beautiful soul."

cba___y said:

"Thank you so much my friend. You mean a lot to us. God will answer all your prayers and give you a princess just as precious as our Ona. Love you, always."

buhlehbakhe wrote:

"Happy Birthday nana, akasemuhle njena (she's so beautiful)."

thakane.s commented:

"Oh baby, she's so cute. Happy birthday, nana."

buyimavundla added:

"A princess."

Khaya Dladla buys himself a luxurious whip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that House of Zwide star Khaya Dladla has bought himself a brand new ride. The star reportedly bought himself a luxurious BMW.

The former Uzalo actor took to social media to show off the brand new whip. According to reports, the star flew from Joburg to Durban to collect his new car from Ballito, north of Durban.

Khaya is popularly known as GC in Mzansi - a role he slayed in the popular SABC 1 show, Uzalo. He has worked hard since making a name for himself in the telenovela. He has also appeared on other big Mzansi productions such as eHostela.

Source: Briefly News