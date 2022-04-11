Denise Zimba has shared four stunning snaps of her wedding as she married the love of her life, Jakob Schlichtig, over the weekend

The bubbly media personality thanked her hubby and baby daddy for making her his wife, adding that Jakob is a gentle and loving man

Mzansi celebs took to the TV star's comment section on her timeline to congratulate the newly-wedded couple for taking their romance to a whole new level

Denise Zimba has taken to social media to share four stunning snaps of her wedding. The media personality and Jakob Schlichtig tied the knot on Saturday, 9 April.

Denise Zimba has tied the knot. Image: @missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

The stunner penned a sweet message to her hubby for choosing her as his wife. The star and Jakob have been in a relationship for a very long time and have a daughter together named Leah.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 11 April, Denise expressed her gratitude for having a kind, gentle and "abundantly loving" boo. In her post, the TV personality described her man:

"My protector, my souls keeper, my voice of reason, my reason to live a fulfilled life. Leah and I couldn’t have asked for a more powerful being like yourself."

TshisaLIVE reports that the wedding took place at the picturesque Blaauwklippen, one of the oldest wine farms in Stellenbosch. Mzansi celebs took to her timeline to congratulate her.

iamnozuko wrote:

"Congratulations sisi. I'm happy for you. Please enjoy your day and may God be with you and your family. Sending you love and light. kikikikikikik, halalalala."

zenandemfenyana commented:

"Congratulations, my honey."

pearlmodiadie said:

"The most beautiful day this was, perfect in every way. You both deserve all the happiness in the world! I love you."

lornamaseko commented:

"Aaaahhhh the most beautiful day. Thank you for letting us be part of such a special day!"

melzinbala wrote:

"You looked STUNNING Denise! Congrats to you both, all the blessings."

refilwemodiselle added:

"Congratulations pununu. Despite your prep nerves prior, this looks beautiful. Blessings to you."

