South Africans are singing praises for The Underground Railroad actress Thuso Mbedu who keeps flying the country's flag high

Mbedu has been leaving a mark on the international acting scene, from winning major awards to starring alongside stars like Viola Davis

The former Isibaya star landed another major international deal after striking a first-look deal with VIS Social Impact division

Thuso Mbedu is making major strides on the international scene. The American based South African star signed a first-look deal with Paramount, and Mzansi is over the moon for her.

Thuso Mbedu signs a major international deal, and Mzansi is proud of her. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The deal means that Mbedu can now present her projects to Paramount Studios first before taking them anywhere else. This is a big deal for the International Emmy-nominated actress.

According to Deadline, The Woman King star will create, develop and produce scripted and doc programmes focused on equity, climate and health for the cause-driven production division of Paramount Global's production arm.

Mbedu took to her Instagram page to confirm the news and show appreciation to those who believed in her. She wrote:

"Thank you to Viacom and Georgia Arnold for giving us a chance to collaborate with our peers in crafting important and impactful stories. To my peers: Asisebenzeni askere?"

South Africans, including fellow celebrities, took to various social media pages to congratulate the star. Many are proud that she is flying the country's flag high.

@boity wrote:

"So so brilliant!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations darling!"

@zozitunzi added:

"Incredible! Congratulations Thuso."

@somizi commented:

"Come get a huge hug."

@lulushezi noted:

"I don't understand a thing of what you just said but congrats to her."

@Nonhlan09462555 wrote:

"She is a force. We are in awe. Congratulations @ThusoMbedu. You deserve every good thing coming your way."

Source: Briefly News