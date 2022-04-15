US singer Ari Lennox says her shady tweet directed at Mzansi Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, is not worth her job

The star came under fire from South African social media users when she fired serious shots at Mr Smeg after he simply complimented her

The singer later deleted the post, saying it's not worth missing the many opportunities happening in her career at the moment

Ari Lennox's shady Twitter game has made her unpopular on the South African Twitter streets. Peeps blasted the star after she slammed Mr Smeg for complimenting her.

Ari Lennox has tweeted that she deleted her rude response to Mr Smeg because it was not worth it. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It all started when local Twitter influencer Mr Smeg took to the micro-blogging site to praise the Set Him Up singer. He said the singer is beautiful and he is a huge fan of her music. He wrote:

"Hey @AriLennox, you are beautiful, and I love your music. When are you coming to South Africa?"

Lennox responded by saying she is not coming to South Africa, and Bucwa's entire existence is disgusting. She wrote:

"No thanks, Smegma! Your entire existence is nauseating."

The Unloyal hitmaker later took down her post. One follower later tweeted that she shouldn't have, and she responded by saying the shady tweet was not worth her job, TimesLIVE reports. She replied:

"It’s not worth my job. It’s not worth the tons of opportunities happening."

