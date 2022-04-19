A local man has caused a stir online after claiming that Uncle Waffles has been signed to Drake's record label, OVO Sound

While the news impressed Mzansi at first, many peeps could not help wondering if the "Twitter journalist" had misinterpreted it

Saucy social media peeps quickly headed online to let the young man know exactly what a "co-sign" actually means

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It seems Drake's special shout out to local musician, Uncle Waffles, has one tweep very confused. The social media user caused a commotion online after falsely claiming that Uncle Waffles was signed to Drake's very own record label, OVO Sound.

A local man has caused a stir online after claiming that Uncle Waffles has been signed to Drake's record label, OVO Sound. Images: @MusaKhawula/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading to Twitter, @MusaKhawula got peeps talking when he shared this post that quickly went viral:

While Mzansi cannot deny the talent of the young rising star, it seems the claims were completely made up. It looks like the Twitter user got completely the wrong impression when the rapper shared a video of Uncle Waffles on his Instagram stories.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The news of the local DJ being co-signed by the 'Started From The Bottom' hitmaker definitely got lost in translation, with the forward tweep assuming it meant a record deal was in the works.

Not to worry though- Mzansi was quick to give @MusaKhawula a small education in the language of the streets and Drake's intentions. Their hilarious clap back definitely left us in stitches.

Check out some of the comments below:

@R0DRIIGUESS said:

"Local man uses the word “co-sign” for the first time"

@NkululekoXaba_ said:

"Musa, I don’t think you understand what a co-sign is."

"Play hard to get": Uncle Waffles gets another shout out from Drake, SA reacts

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Drake has again taken to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline.

Source: Briefly News