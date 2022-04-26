Stand-up comedian Trevor Gumbi has penned a touching message in celebrations of his eldest son's birthday on Tuesday, 26 April

The City Ses'la actor and voice over artist shared his son's snap and shared that his teenage boy Jamie was turning 17 and shared how much he loves him

Trevor's industry mates and fans took to his timeline to help him wish Jamie a fabulous day and Jamie also took to his father's comment section to thank him for the shout-out

Trevor Gumbi has taken to social media to wish his son a happy birthday, The comedian shared that his teenage boy was turning 17 on Tuesday, 26 April.

Trevor Gumbi has wished his son Jamie a happy 17th birthday. Image: @trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

The actor shared a snap of his boy and penned a heartfelt caption. He shared how much he cares for his son. Taking to Instagram, Trevor wrote:

"Wishing my eldest son a happy 17th birthday. I love you."

Jamie Gumbi took to his father's comment section to show gratitude for showing him love on his timeline. Trevor's lil man commented:

"Thank you dad, I love you too."

Trevor's celeb friends and fans also took to his comment section to help him wish Jamie a fabulous birthday.

TV producer mandla_n commented:

"Happy birthday to your not so lil man no more."

Actor warrenmasemola wrote:

"Happy Birthday Jamie."

robbycollins_ said:

"Happy birthday to the lil man. Homie has grown."

treypretty commented:

"Happy birthday big boy, wishing him many more blessed years to come."

gabimbele wrote:

"17 already? These kids are making us old boet… Happy Birthday Jamie."

p_a_m_e_l_l_a added:

"Happy Birthday Jamie! Have an awesome one."

Source: Briefly News