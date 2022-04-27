Musician Usher Raymond has sent the Twitter streets buzzing after being spotted out and about with his doppelganger

Raymond was attending a basketball game and sat alongside Tee Morant, the dad to basketball player Ja Morant when the 'Look-Alike Cam' hilariously landed on them both

Mzansi took to the comments section with many peeps sharing their hilarious reactions to the classic comedy moment

American R&B singer, Usher Raymond has left South Africans laughing after sitting right next to his look-alike at a basketball match.

It all started when the stadium's 'Look-Alike Cam' went searching through the audience for celebrity doppelgangers. Tee Morant, the father of professional basketball player Ja Morant just happened to be in the crowd and the camera decided he looked just like Usher.

What made the moment even more hilarious is that Morant was sitting right next to the Grammy Award-Winning musician and the pair were even dressed in similar outfits. They both rocked black shades too!

Naturally, the hilarious moment sent the social media streets buzzing and peeps headed online to make fun of the two look-alikes.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@NBALowdown said:

"Usher meeting his long lost brother haha."

@HerSolesAmazing said:

"Usher gotta be ya uncle."

@NBA_Philippines said:

"Are we seeing double or is Usher really sitting beside Tee Morant?"

