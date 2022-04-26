Actress Thandiwe Newton is making headlines after she was pictured packing a public display of affection with R&B singer Lonr

Actress Thandie Newton has moved on after splitting with her husband of 24 years. The actress left peeps' jaws on the floor when she was recently pictured kissing her new man Lonr. What shocked fans is not how fast the Magic Mike actress moved on from her husband but the age difference between her and the R&B singer.

Actress Thandiwe Newton is reported to be living with her 25-year-old boyfriend Lonr after splitting with her husband Ol Parker. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After weeks of speculation that Newton and Parker's marriage is over, the 49-year-old star put on a very public display of affection with the 25-year-old singer.

According to Mail Online, the actress who is currently living with her new lover in LA is head over heels in love with Lonr, real name Elijah Dias.

'Thandiwe has been staying with Elijah in LA and is acting like a smitten teenager. However, her wedding ring is off, and it seems she has fallen for him."

A source close to the new couple told The Sun that both Thandie and Lonr are smitten with each other. The unnamed source also shared that the celebrity couple is not hiding their blossoming romance, and they want the world to know that they are together.

"Thandiwe seems like she can't get enough of Elijah. When he isn't working, he is with Thandiwe. They are very much a couple, and Elijah acts like the perfect boyfriend. She isn't hiding this romance. She wants everyone to know about it."

According to Page Six, Lonr confirmed his romance with the Reminiscence star. However, he defended her as a mother, saying she deeply cares about her three children. He said:

"From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That’s all I care about right now.”

