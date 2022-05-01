Amapiano hitmaker Lady Du has shared some tips on how fellow musicians can save and invest their money

The stunner who has been inspiring her fans and followers with her hustling spirit and business skills says she is thriving because she saves her money

Lady Du has been praised for not succumbing to social media pressures that have led many celebrities to lead fake lives

Lady Du is a celebrity who is different from the rest. The Amapiano DJ has shared several times that she works hard for her family's future, not to please fans.

Lady Du has shared that she has managed to buy six cars and a house because she practises financial discipline. Image: @ladydu_sa

The I Did It hitmaker shared recently that the secret to her success is financial discipline and her ability to save a considerable percentage of her total earnings.

According to The Daily Sun, Lady Du posted a picture next to her house and impressive car collection and claimed that it was all because of Amapiano. She told the publication that she managed to acquire all that because she practises financial discipline and invests in properties. She said:

"When I get my bookings, I save a big portion of the money, maybe 80% and spend the rest. Asset investment, buying land and turning it into rooms for rentals, buying smashed cars, fixing and reselling them is what made me accumulate most of my assets"

She also advised up-and-coming artists not to rely on music alone. She said musicians need to also venture into other business avenues that will generate income for them when their careers are over.

This is not the first time that Lady Du has spoken about hustling and investing to her fans and followers. The Catalia hitmaker once posted a video on her Instagram showcasing her side hustle. She said she was working hard for her family, not for clout. She wrote:

"The hype and clout are not for me I’m building wealth for my daughter to never walk the same path I did."

