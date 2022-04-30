Entertainer Nonhlanhla Qwabe who is popularly known as Skolopad, has inspired South Africans with her new project

Skolopad recently headed to social media to share that she is in the process of building herself a new house

The star who said building a home is a way of improving her brand even shared some snaps of her crib, much to the delight of her fans and followers

Skolopad is the latest homeowner in celebville. The popular entertainer shared with her social media fans and followers that she is in the process of building a house for herself.

Skolopad has shared that she is in the process of building her dream house. Image: @queenskolopad

Source: Instagram

The stunner shared pictures of how the project has been going starting from the beginning of the journey. She said her mother has been a pillar of strength throughout her career. She said:

"When my Mom said you've tried building a brand and we supported you, but all you received was hatred and build yourself, enemies. This year I said, mama I wanna build myself a house, she smiled and say ill still support you."

According to Daily Sun, the multi-talented entertainer said she started building the house three months ago. She added:

"Here I am in just 3 months. I've managed to build myself a house that one day I call home."

Skolopad's fans and followers were impressed with her new home. Many took to the comments section to praise her for her strength.

@_mr.world_ said:

"Job well done, Queen S Love you so much"

@ms_joy12 added:

"Well done sesi I'm inspired. "

@thakgss commented:

"Impressive, babe l am so proud of you ."

@bloem.jean noted:

"Respect love and affection for you my lady in Jesus Mighty name amen ."

@bloem.jean wrote:

"God bless protect and prosper you beautiful Nonthlanthla Qwabe while keeping you in good health and safe from evil and violation in Jesus Mighty name amen ."

Source: Briefly News