Amapiano vocalist Lady Du surprised her unsuspecting mother with a flashy Mercedes Benz present in celebration of Mother's Day

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker took to her timeline to share the sweet clip of herself handing the car keys to her mom and Mzansi is here for it

The stunner's celeb friends and fans took to her comment section to praise her for spoiling the woman who brought her into this world

Lady Du blessed her mom with a shiny whip for Mother's Day. The Amapiano artist surprised her old lady with a Mercedes Benz and her reaction to the pricey gift is priceless.

Taking to Instagram, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker posted the clip filmed when she handed her mother the keys to her present. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner captioned the sweet video:

"Today was the most emotional day of my life. I told her I wanted to take her out since I didn’t yesterday, Mom thank you for teaching me God, for being the strongest woman I know."

Lady Du's celeb friends and fans took to her comment section to applaud her for spoiling the woman of God with a lux ride.

Lady Du's father DJ Choc calls her out for claiming she grew up poor

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du's father is a furious parent. The old timer called the Amapiano vocalist out for apparently lying about growing up poor.

DJ Choc shared that he provided everything for the yanos DJ when she was growing up. The father questioned why Lady Du "lied" about struggling when she was growing up.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker rubbed her father up the wrong way when she apparently told her fans that she doesn't want her daughter to grow up struggling like her. In the clip, the veteran DJ shared that he's disappointed by her daughter because he worked hard so that Lady Du could have a good life.

