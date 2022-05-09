Radio Dj and actress, Thando Thabethe, recently showed some appreciation for her mother's influence on her success

Thando credits her mother for all her achievements and expresses gratitude for all the sacrifices her mother made for their family

Tweeps reacted in awe at how much mother and daughter look like each other, while others could barely tell the difference

Thando Thabethe turned to Twitter to reveal how big a role her mother played in realising the actress' dreams. In the heartfelt tweet, the star explains that her dreams only became true because of her mother.

The media personality credits all her achievements to her mother. Thando explains how everything has been possible because of her mother's perseverance in raising the personality South Africa now knows and loves.

Young Thando Thabethe smiling with her mother.

Source: Instagram

Thando was recently nominated as Favourite Radio Personality by DStv and starred in the hit TV series, Housekeepers. The actress is also a well-known radio DJ on 947 with award nominations under her belt.

Like mother, like daughter

Thando's fans could not help but notice where the actress gets her looks from.

Tweeps got a close look into Thando's childhood with a series of intimate photos. A younger version of Thando's mother shows that the apple does not fall far from the tree. In recent pictures, they both have identical eyes and smiles.

Thando Thabethe looks like her mother.

Source: Instagram

Thando's supporters on Twitter were floored by her mother's looks.

@PeterGreggor commented:

"Which one is MOM? Ya'll look like sistas!!! Happy Mother's Day, MOM!"

@Nolitha_ added:

"You look exactly the same... You're so beautiful and so is your mom."

More fans expressed their admiration for the mother and daughter's striking similarity on Instagram.

@sonjatitus93 exclaimed:

"Oh my goodness, she's your twin! Copy and paste."

@tswanagirl1 added:

"Tjo bathong. Your mom gave birth to herself!"

Thando Thabethe looks like her mother.

Source: Instagram

Thando clearly holds her mother close to her heart. TimesLIVE reported that Thando bought her mother a house the previous year to show her appreciation, she was quoted saying:

"The best thing I ever did! I bought my mama a whole entire house!"

Thando Thabethe is back on the screen for Housekeepers Season 3

Briefly News, previously reported that Thando Thabethe took to social media to share a thrilling teaser of Season 3 of Housekeepers. The stunner plays the lead role of Linda Ndlovu in the Mzansi Magic show.

Fans of the show love the way she portrays the character of Linda in the action-packed series. Thando is not only a good radio broadcaster, but she slays her role in the show and her fans are here for it.

Followers have already started enjoying the new season, which was released on 4 April 2022.

