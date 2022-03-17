Thando Thabethe has shared a juicy teaser for the upcoming season of Housekeepers, and her fans shared that they can't wait for the show to premiere on Mzansi Magic

The action-packed Season 3 of the drama series will kick off on 4 April and excited fans are looking forward to watching Thando slay the role of Linda Ndlovu

Viewers of the show took to the media personality's comment section to praise her amazing acting skills and to assure her that they'll be watching when it airs

Thando Thabethe has taken to social media to share a thrilling teaser of Season 3 of Housekeepers. The stunner plays the lead role of Linda Ndlovu in the Mzansi Magic show.

Thando Thabethe posted a thrilling teaser of Season 3 of ‘Housekeepers’. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

The actress has been praised by many for her acting skills. Peeps love the way she portrays the character of Linda in the action-packed series. Thando is not only a good radio broadcaster but she slays her role in the show and her fans are here for it.

She took to Instagram to share the snippet from the upcoming season of the lit programme and many of her fans again took to her comment section to share that they can't wait for it to premiere in April.

motshidisim wrote:

"Yaaaasssssssssss. Can’t wait to see you in action again!"

iamyandee commented:

"Let’s do this. We are READY."

sihle_que wrote:

"You deserve an Oscar for the work you do on Housekeepers, Sis' Thando."

olwe2lesh said:

"Hectic!!! I’m so happy!"

sir_brandon_reynolds added:

"My favorite South African series of ALL TIME."

Excited Housekeepers fans can't wait to see Thando Thabethe slay her role

In related news, Briefly News reported that Season 3 of Housekeepers will premiere on 4 April on Mzansi Magic. Thando Thabethe took to social media to announce the exciting news.

The actress' fans shared that they cannot wait to watch their fave slay her role of Linda Ndlovu. The stans shared that they now have a reason to watch TV again because their favourite show is coming back soon.

Many peeps shared that they thought Linda died during the finale of Season 2. They also praised the show's writers for creating an intriguing storyline.

Thando announced the news on Twitter and entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also shared the news on his timeline. Excited fans are looking forward to Monday, 4 April.

Source: Briefly News