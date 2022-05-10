Christian Kazadi's family and fans are still reeling in pain following his untimely death on Monday, 2 May 2022

The actor and model was allegedly murdered in his home country Democratic Republic of Congo, after attending a summit in Botswana

Kazadi's family has released statements suggesting that the police killed the star in the DRC, and they are asking for financial assistance from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Christian Kazadi's family and fans are still trying to deal with the star's untimely passing. The Kazadi family has issued statements asking for privacy as they try to get to the bottom of the case.

Christian Kazadi's family has headed to social media to ask for financial assistance from his fans following the star's untimely death. Image: @therealkazadi

Source: Instagram

Kazadi, a seasoned actor and model, reportedly died on 2 May in his native country Democratic Republic of Congo, after arriving from a summit in Botswana.

TimesLIVE reports that reports making rounds on social media suggest that Chris was killed by Congolese police officers. However, per the publication, the deceased brother, identified as Joe Kazadi, added weight to the speculation with a statement posted on his Instagram page. Part of the statement read:

"I am sorry our own killed you at home, where you were supposed to be safe. I am sorry we weren’t there to protect you."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He also shared that the family is requesting some time to come to terms with the loss. He added:

"The circumstances surrounding his death are devastatingly heartbreaking and under investigation. The family is asking for privacy and patience in this tough time."

The family also headed to Christian's business page Click Media to ask for financial assistance from fans and industry colleagues. They shared the banking details where the money should be deposited.

Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane passes away aged 23, SA sends tributes

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that Siyabonga Zubane, known for his role as Sdumo on the hit show Gomora has passed away. His character on the show was known to do anything for money, even hijack cars.

South Africans reacted with shock and sadness at the news of his passing. A memorial service and funeral would be announced in due course.

Zubane joined Gomora in 2020 after his debut. Tributes have flooded in for the late actor on social media according to the Daily Sun.

Source: Briefly News