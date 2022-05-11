Singer T-pain recently took to Instagram to show off his new restaurant while encouraging everyone to be brave and take risks

The new restaurant owner admits that his latest venture makes him nervous but he later explains that he's not too worried because of his parents' background

The popstar responded to fans worried that restaurants often fail, but T-pain oozed confidence in a post showing his parents posed in front of their first restaurant many years ago

Hitmaker T-pain is continuing his family's legacy by opening his first restaurant. T-pain bought the food outlet and snapped a selfie just as he got the keys to share his excitement with followers.

T-pain posing with the keys to his new restaurant. He assures fans he's "qualified" to run one as his parents used to own a restaurant. Image: Instagram/@tpain.

Source: Instagram

T-pain: From music artist to restaurant owner

The rapper has explained to his fans that he grew up in a restaurant and shared some childhood snaps. He says that although he is scared of this new path, T-pain also assures everyone that he's familiar with the food industry and is no newcomer.

In the throwback picture, T-pain's parents wear Kente cloth-lined restaurant uniforms in front of their first restaurant, named Fish N D Pocket.

T-pain's parents in front of their first restaurant. Image: Instagram/@tpain.

Source: Instagram

The singer of the hit single Bartender shared these pictures after fans started to express concern about his ability to run and manage a restaurant. In an Instagram post, T-pain responded to the concern by saying that people are "projecting their fear onto him", adding:

"The people that end up succeeding are the ones who can see through all the discouragements and go on to persevere."

The post explains that his new restaurant is the continuation of his family's legacy. He describes his hands-on experience growing up in Fish N D Pocket, having to order supplies every week.

T-pain achieves Black Excellence with new restaurant

T-pain received more congratulations when the blog, TheShadeRoom, shared his announcements as part of Black Excellence.

T-pain receives well wishes from other celebrities

The music legend does not feel put down by any discouragement and his peers showed up to support his new business move. Legend rapper Busta Rhymes encouraged him by commenting:

"Congrats King."

No Air singer, Jordin Sparks, added:

"That’s amazing!!! Congratulations!"

Actor Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel on Family Matters, is already eager to try the new dining spot, saying:

"Knife and fork Ready"

Many fans were eager to support and comments demanded to know the location and what will be on the menu.

@zanaarene wrote:

"Just drop the location and I’m on the way sir."

@shakashayworld

"I just need to know when and where is it opening up because I will be there!"

@itsdque

"Love to see it can’t wait to try it"

The grammy-winning musician is yet to announce the restaurant's location and name. For now, T-pain has stated that he will not allow fear to control his life and has left supporters feeling inspired.

@coriscove_ said:

"I can’t wait to open my own restaurant one day."

@empressl agreed saying:

"I love this for him! Hope he wins exponentially! We want to open a restaurant for our son. This is an inspiration to me!!!! Salute @tpain"

@mymy0101 wrote:

"Now this is something to brag about!"

