Local celebrities stepped out in their best fashion outfits to attend the premiere of the latest South African Netflix original, Savage Beauty

For local stars, a red carpet event always means designer dresses, high heels, and tuxedos, and they always come through

Stars such as Slindile Nodangala, Nambiths Ben-Mazwi, Dumisani Mbebe, Mampho Brescia, and many others all looked elegant at the event

The premiere of the latest South African Netflix original, Savage Beauty saw local stars coming through with the best fashion.

Local celebrities looked super stunning at the premiere of the new Netflix show Savage Beauty. Image: @mamphob, @nodangala4 and @ladynam_bm

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Terry Pheto, the casting director, told peeps to look forward to high-end fashion, and boy oh boy, the celebrities delivered.

Per the publication, the movie premiere turned into a fashion soireé when the stars started walking down the red carpet. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi looked like a dream in a bright-colored dress that hugged the right places.

Social media has been buzzing with the Twitter Fashion Police weighing in on the celebrities' outfits. And for the first time in a while, fans did not find any worst dressed celebs at the event.

@NtandoKK wrote:

"Come through fashooon!!!"

@TeeSpirit_ commented

"I need that leather jacket."

@iamleanned added:

"How beautiful are you?! "

@asandamagwede replied:

"Is it the color of the dress?Is it the person?hayi you are so flawless."

@naijaonnetflix added:

"Yellow has never looked so good."

@vee_miss also said:

"Oh my goodness gracious me."

